Ellandi and Blackpool Council new property management partnership



Posted on Friday 24th June 2022

Ellandi is the new strategic asset manager for Houndshill Shopping Centre, Abingdon Street Market and the Corporation/Victoria Street portfolio in partnership with Blackpool Council. These properties are an important part of the council’s ambitious regeneration plans for the town.

The 298,000 sq ft Houndshill Shopping Centre, includes over 55 stores, including Primark, Next and River Island. In addition, a new leisure phase including an IMAX-ready cinema will be delivered in 2023, along with new family dining outlet and a 22,500 sq ft wilkos, the household retail chain.

Abingdon Street Market is a heritage building in the heart of the town centre undergoing a full refurbishment that will provide a bright, modern space for shopping and socialising, including a new 250 seating area, new stalls for food produce, food and beverage, artisan retail stalls and a coffee and bar area.

Together with Workman, one of Ellandi’s longstanding property manager partners, Ellandi and Blackpool Council will work on plans for the centre to support Blackpool as a national and regional destination. The partnership is also committed to ensure the centre does its part for wider change in the town, helping the local economy, creating new job opportunities and focusing on local contractor partnerships.

Mark Robinson, Ellandi co-founder, said,

“We’re delighted to have been chosen to work with Blackpool Council at a time when the town is at the forefront of the Government’s Levelling Up Agenda. This partnership adds to the growing body of regeneration work we are undertaking with the public sector in Medway and Sefton.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said,

“Ellandi has a strong track history partnering with local authorities, transforming and managing retail and town centre spaces. The team’s experience will help us with our town centre recovery strategy, attracting more footfall, boosting the economy and creating more opportunities for year-round job opportunties for our residents.”



