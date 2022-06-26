Lime Street redesign enters final phase

The Lime Street connectivity scheme is about to enter its final phase.

A resurfacing programme for the major city centre gateway has now been finalised – with works to begin from midnight of Saturday, 2 July.

The three-week long programme is a critical element to completing the £11m rejuvenation of the historic street.

Contractors for Liverpool city council, Huyton Civils, have been liaising with businesses in the area to mitigate the impact but the works will include daytime, as well as night time closures.

The radical redesign of Lime Street – which is part of the wider city centre connectivity scheme that has seen a makeover for several streets including The Strand – has seen it reduced to a single carriageway in both directions to improve accessibility, air quality and safety for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

It’s changes include a new cycle lane and bike shelter, an expanded plateau and new crossings for St George’s Hall, a new bus link, 33 new trees and new public realm and seating.

The improvements are also designed to benefit the millions of people who use Lime Street either to use the train station or the nearby theatres and museums, as well as the Walker Art Gallery and Central library.

The expected completion is the end of July, weather dependent.

The Lime Street scheme was delayed last summer due to the collapse of its original contractor which triggered a subsequent design review and the re-establishment of a bus link to Elliot Street and the removal of a water feature.

Huyton Civils were appointed to complete the works and began at the start of the year.

Once completed, Liverpool City Council will implement an Experimental Road Traffic Order and will begin a six-month public consultation on the new lay-out to establish if any further changes need to be made.

Planned closures for Lime Street resurfacing works:

Saturday, 2 July – Midnight to Monday, 4 July, 6am – St John’s Lane to London Road – full closure in both directions.

Monday, 4 July – 8am to Friday, 8 July, 8pm – Lime Street – full closure for inbound traffic via London Rd. (Diversions via Norton Street and Hunter Street).

Saturday 9 July – Midnight to Monday, 11 July, 6am – St John’s Lane to Norton Street – full closure in both directions.

Monday, 11 July – 8pm to Saturday, 16 July, 6am – Skelhorne Street to Renshaw Street – full closure.

Friday, 15 July – 8pm to Saturday, 23 July, 6am – St John’s Lane to Norton Street – full closure in both directions.

With overnight works, it is unavoidable that there will be an increased level of noise, and as such a number of steps will be taken to ensure, as best as possible, that noise is kept to a minimum.

The programme of work will also be reviewed throughout this phase in order to try, where possible, to deliver the noisiest aspects of the works before midnight.

Councillor Dan Barrington Cabinet Member for Environment and Highways, said: “The redesign of Lime Street has unfortunately not been a smooth journey and we can only apologise for the inconvenience the setbacks it has caused.

“I’m sure everyone will be pleased that the end of this scheme is now in sight. The resurfacing phase of any highways scheme always causes disruption but a huge amount of work is going on behind the scenes to minimise the impact and to speed it up where possible.

“Since the new contractor started in January we’ve all been able to see the progress that’s been made and the quality of the work is exceptional.

“I’m sure once it’s all complete Lime Street will be exactly what it should be – a gateway deserving of its historic surroundings, fit for the 21st century and a place we can all take pride in.”