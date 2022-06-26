New Culture Spark community events kick start the summer: Chichester District Council

The Midhurst Big Picnic and Sustainability Day is being held on Sunday 10 July, 12pm – 3pm, at Carron Lane Recreation Ground. The event has been organised by Midhurst Town Council and will focus on sustainability and tackling the climate crisis as a community. Sussex Green Living will be bringing their Bright New Futures Eco Roadshow to show how people can adopt an environmentally friendly lifestyle and reduce their impact on the environment.

People are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon in the park with music, demonstrations, and interactive activities for all ages. People will also be able to browse a range of stalls selling sustainable products including soaps, household cleaning products, upcycled clothing, pre-loved school uniform, and plants.

In Chichester, the Summer Garden Party is being held on Saturday 16 July, 10am – 6pm, at Havenstoke Park. The event has been organised by the Chichester Community Development Trust and will offer family entertainment and activities, as well as the chance to try a range of wellbeing activities on offer in and around Chichester.

The event will feature stalls representing local businesses and organisations, a children’s play area and bounce park, a dog show, and live music from local young musicians thanks to Ovation Music. A touring musical production – ‘The Adventures of Florence and the Mermaid’s Tears’ – will teach young people about plastic pollution and inspire them to care for the planet.

Chichester Community Development Trust will also be celebrating local primary school pupils who took part in a competition to create an artwork or sculpture using recycled materials, which will be judged by a panel of local artists.

Caroline Sharman-Mendoza, Creative Co-ordinator, says: “Sustainability has been a key theme throughout the Culture Spark programme and so we are delighted that Midhurst Town Council and Chichester Community Development Trust are hosting these special events to raise awareness of this important message in their local communities.

“These events are completely free to attend and promise a fun day out for all the family with a chance to learn more about looking after the environment and our own wellbeing.

“The events have been organised as part of Culture Spark, a wonderful season of events, performances, live entertainment, and community projects to celebrate a momentous year of art and culture in the Chichester District. I would also like to thank our Culture Spark sponsors, Stagecoach and Rathbones Group Plc for their support.”

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council, says: "It's been an exciting season of Culture Spark events so far and there's more to come. Please come out and support these fantastic events and organisations, and stay up to date by checking the Great Sussex Way's Culture Spark calendar."









checking the Great Sussex Way’s Culture Spark calendar





“

“The Chichester District is home to a number of internationally renowned cultural organisations, many of which are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. Culture Spark is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate the rich and diverse range of cultural and heritage experiences in the area.”

Celebrations have been taking place to recognise milestone anniversaries including 60 years of Chichester Festival Theatre; 40 years of Pallant House Gallery; 30 years of Chichester Cinema at New Park’s International Film Festival; 10 years of The Novium Museum and the Festival of Chichester; and even more impressively, 200 years of the Canal Trust!

Roy adds: “Culture Spark will also bring people together to showcase work by the next generation of local creatives – thanks to initial investment into the project from Chichester District Council, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery.”

The full programme of Culture Spark events can be found









on The Great Sussex Way Culture Spark events calendar.





