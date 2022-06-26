Poole and Bournemouth celebrate libraries week



Posted on Tuesday 10th October 2017

Poole and Bournemouth libraries are holding a week of special events from 9 to 14 October to celebrate Libraries Week.

Libraries Week is the annual showcase of the best that UK libraries of all kinds have to offer, encouraging everyone to discover their library during the second week of October.

From Tuckton to Hamworthy and all points in between, it will highlight the variety of activities that libraries offer for people of all ages and interests.

On offer will be gardening experts, jewellery making, local history, card making, a local author and a creative writing workshop. There will also be the usual range of regular activities, including reading groups, baby rhyme times, toddler times, colouring, games and computer buddies.

Cllr Mohan Iyengar, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Libraries and Culture, Borough of Poole, said, “We have a great programme of activities during Libraries Week to help people to discover more about their local libraries. Our libraries provide great facilities and sessions all year round, from free PCs and wifi to reading groups and games clubs and I would encourage everyone to explore what their local library has on offer.”

Cllr Pat Oakley, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Leisure and the Arts, Bournemouth Council said “Our fantastic libraries are really important community hubs, a place where everyone is welcome and it’s completely free. During Library week we will be show casing our range of activities. Do come along and check us out, we think you will be amazed at the range we have on offer”.

For the latest news and updates, visit www.poole.gov.uk/libraries, www.bournemouth.gov.uk/libraries @PooleLibraries, @Bmthlibs, @librariesweek #librariesweek