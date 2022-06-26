Theatres at DRI – Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is seeking to recruit more than 50 newly qualified registered nurse, with a range of roles available in a number of specialities.

On this page:

If you have any questions about this vacancy, please contact our Recruitment Team on 01302 642584 or email dbth.recruitment@nhs.net

The opportunity

We are recruiting experienced Orthopaedic-skilled nurses and those new to Elective Orthopaedics, to work in our newly opened Theatre Orthopaedics ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The Trust will be opening a 12-bedded ring fenced elective inpatient ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary – predominantly supporting Elective Orthopaedic Inpatient services in October 2022. This is a newly built modular facility encompassing a 12 bedded ward and adjoining elective theatre & recovery suite.

As such, we are looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering high quality evidence-based elective care, focusing on a positive patient experience and reducing length of stay across the elective pathway.

Applications from non-Orthopaedic speciality nurses are welcomed and will be offered an excellent support/training package delivered by our clinically based practice development nurses with a focus on development of Orthopaedic knowledge and clinical skills.

Our Orthopaedic Multi-Disciplinary Team are excited to welcome all new staff to the speciality at a time when elective services are exploring innovative and proven ways for the whole team to improve patient outcomes, reduce length of stay and reduce the pandemic driven elective backlog. This is an exciting time to join Team DBTH where you will be able to develop speciality skills supported by our clinically based practice development team and build upon you leadership skills through a range of offers from our leadership & organisational development team.

In short, we offer:

An exciting opportunity to work with a dynamic, multi-skilled team within trauma and elective orthopaedics.

The chance to work within the Trust’s newest department which includes a new operating theatre, recovery suite and an inpatient ward.

A seamless working environment that will allow us to treat more patients in a modern environment that meets their needs.

Facilities will help improve patient experience by helping to clear the backlog of operations and help the recovery process.

New staff will be supported by our new Practice Development Lead for Orthopaedics and encourage to develop and enhance their skills.

Focus of teamwork and creating a passionate and focused team who are committed to improving patient experience.

Opportunities to work across both elective and trauma pathways.

The working environment

Jump to:

As part of a £12.4 million investment in 2021, this area is an extension to the existing Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and, alongside significant enabling works, contains a modern surgical theatre and related plant room, as well as two inpatient wards which initially house Paediatric beds for a few months. The extensions has been completed using modern methods of construction (MMC) and cutting edge technology by ModuleCo – with similar techniques employed in the construction of facilities such as university student accommodation, the hotel industry, as well as hospitals about to be built as part of the Government’s new programme. The theatre facilities are the best the Trust has throughout its three sites.

You can read all about the area here.

The inpatient ward

The unit was completed in December 2021, the facility offers:

10 two bedded ward rooms

Two single bedded rooms

Two treatment rooms

Two assessment rooms

Three office rooms

Waiting area, reception and nursing stations

Sluice facilities

Staff changing, toilets and break rooms.















The Theatre unit

The unit was completed in December 2021, the facility offers:

Ultra Clean Ventilation (UCV) Operating Theatre at 208 square metres

Three-bedded Recovery Suite

Operating room at 55 square metres, with Howorth 28 skirtless UCV canopy with HEPA filters and integrated three-person scrub

HTM63 compliant furniture.











How to apply

We have a number of post currently available, click ‘apply’ on the one which interests you:

Healthcare Assistant

Band 2 (£18,870 to £19,918 – this could rise with provision of evening/early morning, weekend and bank holiday hours).

Permanent contract at 37.5 hours per week

Closing date 4 June 2022 at 11.59pm

Find out more and apply here

Peri-operative Assistant

Band 2 (£18,870 to £19,918 – this could rise with provision of evening/early morning, weekend and bank holiday hours).

Permanent contract at 37.5 hours per week

Closing date 4 June 2022 at 11.59pm

Find out more and apply here

Orthopaedic Theatre Practitioner

Band 5 (£25,655 to £31,534) – this could rise with provision of evening/early morning, weekend and bank holiday hours).

Permanent contract at 37.5 hours per week as well as part-time hours available

Closing date 4 June 2022 at 11.59pm

Find out more and apply here

Ward Sister / Charge Nurse

Band 5 (£32,306 to £39,027) – this could rise with provision of evening/early morning, weekend and bank holiday hours).

Permanent contract at 37.5 hours per week as well as part-time hours available

Closing date 4 June 2022 at 11.59pm

Find out more and apply here

Ward Manager

Band 7 (£40,057 to £45,839 – this could rise with provision of evening/early morning, weekend and bank holiday hours).

Permanent contract at 37.5 hours per week

Closing date 4 June 2022 at 11.59pm

Find out more and apply here

Contact details to find out more

Contact Surgical Admin team on 01302 644463 or email lesley.jacques@nhs.net to discuss the posts and your contact details will passed onto a member of the Surgical Division senior nursing team.

Benefits of Team DBTH

Find out more about the Trust and our history here, we also have the following offers for colleagues working at Team DBTH:

About our Trust

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBTH) is one of Yorkshire’s leading acute trusts, serving a population of more than 420,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

Hosting three main hospital sites and a number of additional services, the Trust is one of only five Teaching Hospitals in Yorkshire and trains 25% of all medical students in the region in addition to 30% of all other healthcare professional students. Employing over 6,500 people, every member of staff contributes to patient care, and has a personal stake in our future successes and achievements.

As we operate a number of sites, you will gain a sense of a large and expansive organisation; however it is very important that our Trust has a great sense of community and identity, with an accessible leadership team and a great sense that each and every member of the team can make the difference.

We are proud that many of those in senior positions within the Trust began their careers here, and we have a large number of long serving team members, with one member of staff recently retiring after 60 years of service, having spent their entire career at the Trust.

It is our goal to give those who join Team DBTH the tools and opportunities in order to grow their career, so whether you spend just one year or fifty with us, it’s our pledge to help you Develop, Belong and Thrive, Here.

Our sites

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Is a large acute hospital with over 500 beds, a 24-hour Emergency Department (ED), and trauma unit status. In addition to the full range of district general hospital care, DRI also provides some specialist services including vascular surgery. It has inpatient, day case, diagnostic and outpatient facilities.

Bassetlaw Hospital

Is an acute hospital with over 170 beds, a 24-hour Emergency Department (ED) and the full range of district general hospital services including a breast care unit and renal dialysis. Bassetlaw has inpatient, day case and outpatient facilities.

Montagu Hospital

A small non-acute hospital with over 50 inpatient beds for people who need further rehabilitation before they can be discharged. There is a nurse-led minor injuries unit, open 9am to 9pm. It also has a day surgery unit, renal dialysis, a chronic pain management unit and a wide range of outpatient clinics. Montagu is the site of our Rehabilitation Centre, Clinical Simulation Centre and the base for the abdominal aortic aneurysm screening programme.