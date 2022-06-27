Facts to Know About Online Games

Many players have concerns about new game projects, and although PlayAmo was launched by Direx N.V gaming company in 2016, its’ developers- SoftSwiss, has been in the market much longer.

Combining traditional and digital payment methods with multiple perks, bonuses, and a wide range of games kindly read through our thorough overview of PlayAmo.

Platform versatility, Integration, and Digital Payment Innovation

PlayAmo integrates easily with numerous casino providers and features an abundance of ultra-modern digital touches, the most notable of which is the Bitcoin playable series and a plethora of standard payment options.

Currently having over 30 top studios, the platform integration permits onboarding new providers. Some of the industry’s top performers, such as Microgaming, Pragmatic game, Netent, Quickspin, and Playtech, are just some of the providers currently aboard.

The platform also features a free demo play, and a universal search is enabled to save you the stress of browsing through. While also offers a wide range of gaming options, including live games, slots, and spinning, totaling more than 3500 games.

Also, most payment solutions are fee-free and have low minimum requirements; At the same time, it also offers a cash-out period of 12 hours for Bitcoin and e-wallet users, whereas credit cards can be cashed out within 24 to 72 hours.

Pecks and Bonuses

PlayAmo provides massive benefits for players, particularly newcomers. When a new player registers and makes their initial deposit of at least $/£20, they receive 100% cash bonus and 100 free spins. And the maximum deposit they may earn is $/£500. While making the deposit, the promo code “firstdep” must be used.

Similarly, you can win up to $/€200 and 50 free spins upon a second deposit by using the Promo code “Second dep.” Some T/Cs apply to your bonuses and can be read in detail on PlayAmo; for instance, Players can wager with their bonus to earn real cash once they meet the 50x wagering benchmark.

Customer support and user interface

PlayAmo offers a highly responsive customer support service. While you can’t phone customer support agents on any direct line, you can contact them via mail or live chat. PlayAmo also boasts of under-2hours customer support response time.

The web interface was built with users’ interest in mind; it works well on mobile devices and personal computers. The graphics are excellent, the texts are legible, and navigation isn’t difficult.

General comments

Banned countries

It should be noted that players from countries such as France, the UK, Israel, Spain, the United States, and Turkey are restricted on PlayAmo.

Games offered

Also, in addition to blackjack, roulette, and poker variants under their table games section, they have Evolution Gaming’s live dealer games. Their slot machine selection is also quite impressive compared to other operators.

Account and verification

Signing up at PlayAmo only requires some AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC procedures; players are expected to produce various identification and verification documents during registration.

After submitting and verifying your documents, you can make a deposit and begin playing games for real money.

Your account also enables you to engage in safe gambling behaviors, such as establishing betting and deposit restrictions to avoid exceeding your budget.