Trust receives Silver Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Award

Ahead of Armed Forces Day (25 June) the Trust is pleased to announce it has received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award.

The ERS encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

As a Silver Award holder the Trust has undertaken the following commitments:

signed the Armed Forces Covenant

been awarded the ERS Bronze Award

proactively demonstrate that service personnel/armed forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruiting and selection processes

actively ensure that the workforce is aware of their positive policies towards defence people issues

the Trust must have demonstrated support to mobilisations or have a framework in place for Reserves and must demonstrate support to training by providing at least 5 days’ additional unpaid/paid leave

Edward Macfarlane (Captain Retd), Armed Forces Lead for the Trust said, “We are really proud to receive the ERS Silver Award this week. It shows the Trust’s continuing commitment to ongoing support for colleagues that are members of the Armed Forces family.”