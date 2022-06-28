A tribute to Jordan Banks
Posted on Wednesday 12th May 2021
On Tuesday night a young Blackpool resident, Jordan Banks, lost his life following an incident at Common Edge Road playing fields.
Jordan was a pupil of Stanley Primary School.
Craig England and Jane Murphy, Co-Headteachers at Stanley Primary School, said:
“Everyone at Stanley Primary School is completely numb today, we have lost a member of our family.
“Jordan was a bright, bubbly pupil loved by staff and pupils alike. He was a very determined young man which was demonstrated by his charity efforts at the start of the year.
“His parents and family should be very proud of the young man he had become. He was so friendly and showed great compassion towards fellow pupils.
“Jordan’s classmates have told us told how funny he was, always cracking jokes. We are beyond devastated that we won’t see his cheerful face again.
“Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and will offer them any support we can.
“When the time is right we will plan a fitting tribute with his classmates and family.”
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:
“The whole town is shocked and devastated by the tragic accident that took place on Tuesday night on Common Edge Road playing fields.
“Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends. I can’t imagine what they are going through but I hope they can take some comfort from the out pouring of love and support from the whole community.
“Our critical incident team have been at the school offering support to staff and pupils during this difficult time.
“A dedicated space has been created for pupils who require more support and we will do all we can to assist them.
“The flag at the Town Hall has been lowered to half-mast and tonight Blackpool Tower and the Illuminations arches will be lit in red as we know he was a keen Liverpool FC fan.”
