A tribute to Jordan Banks



Posted on Wednesday 12th May 2021

On Tuesday night a young Blackpool resident, Jordan Banks, lost his life following an incident at Common Edge Road playing fields.

Jordan was a pupil of Stanley Primary School.

Craig England and Jane Murphy, Co-Headteachers at Stanley Primary School, said:

“Everyone at Stanley Primary School is completely numb today, we have lost a member of our family.

“Jordan was a bright, bubbly pupil loved by staff and pupils alike. He was a very determined young man which was demonstrated by his charity efforts at the start of the year.

“His parents and family should be very proud of the young man he had become. He was so friendly and showed great compassion towards fellow pupils.

“Jordan’s classmates have told us told how funny he was, always cracking jokes. We are beyond devastated that we won’t see his cheerful face again.

“Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and will offer them any support we can.

“When the time is right we will plan a fitting tribute with his classmates and family.”