County Durham and Darlington – Temporary changes to support Orthopaedic patients with the best care and experience

During the Covid-19 Pandemic, we had to make changes to our

services to support our response to the pandemic, this included

reducing the amount of planned orthopaedic surgery we were able to

perform. We have made good progress with the recovery of services

as we all learn to live with Covid-19. However, unfortunately, we

have a number of patients who are waiting longer than we would like

for their more complex orthopaedic surgery.

Therefore, we are making a temporary change to how we deliver

our orthopaedic surgery services to help reduce the waiting time

for these patients.

This means that during July to October we will carry out

orthopaedic surgery at University Hospital of North Durham and

Darlington Memorial Hospital. These are our two main acute sites

which have a full range of support services and therefore support

the delivery of the more complex surgery.

There will be a very small number of patients who are currently

booked for surgery at Bishop Auckland Hospital and we will be in

touch with them directly to discuss rearranging their

appointments.

The Trust is committed to service provision at Bishop Auckland

Hospital and within our plans for this year, we have outlined this

commitment to the centre of excellence at the hospital for

orthopaedic surgery. This would be a temporary change only to

support the management of the current position and improve the

experience of the cohort of long waiters at this time. It is

proposed therefore that elective orthopaedic in-patient surgery

would begin to take place at Bishop Auckland Hospital in late

autumn.















