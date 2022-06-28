Dr Janet Rose to speak at House of Commons
Norland’s Principal Dr Janet Rose will speak at the House of Commons on 28 June to help raise awareness of attachment and trauma needs within schools across England as part of the Attachment and Trauma Awareness Call to Action campaign.
This Call to Action Document, entitled ‘Attachment and Trauma Awareness – teaching, learning and emotional wellbeing in schools’, aims to complement and extend the Department for Education’s guidance on supporting mental health in schools and on teaching about mental wellbeing.