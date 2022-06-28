Evri Recruitment Day coming to Barnsley Digital Media Centre

With the brand new Evri Hub all set for opening in Barnsley, an official recruitment event will take place on Saturday 9 July at the Digital Media Centre, County Way, in Barnsley from 10am to 4pm.

The event, hosted by Evri and supported by the Enterprising Barnsley team at Barnsley Council, the Employment and Skills team, Jobcentre Plus and Barnsley College, will provide information on the wide range of career opportunities. There will also be a number of current vacancies available, and informative sessions on how to apply for the vacancies will be provided.

The event is also looking to attract students of any age as a chance to learn about the range of roles that the new Hub will host and how they might gain a pathway into a future career.

The new site will be creating over 1,400 new full-time roles, and in addition, there will be around 300 temporary and part-time roles available to support during busy periods for those looking for more flexible employment.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted to be working with Evri, together with Jobcentre Plus and Barnsley College, to support ways in which people in Barnsley can learn about the fantastic and well-paid employment opportunities that will be available at the new Hub.

“As a council, we are committed to supporting people into employment with a truly inclusive economy, and this is a great way for people to come along, meet with the recruitment team, and ask any questions.”

Carl Lyon, COO at Evri said: “We’re pleased to be creating a significant number of jobs in Barnsley. This site is our newest and largest hub as well as being our closest major hub to Evri’s Headquarters in Leeds and roots, which can be traced back to Bradford in the 70s.

“Earlier this month, the Department for Transport coined the term Generation Logistics. The roles created at Barnsley are warehouse operatives, but also HR professionals, engineers, drivers, technicians and administrators – these roles can continue to flourish and support the growth of our sector. This is a huge investment and priority for us as we respond to the ever-increasing demand for online shopping and strive to provide a great service that doesn’t cost the earth.”

Barnsley is investing so businesses, and jobs, stay in Barnsley. Visit – enterprisingbarnsley.co.uk