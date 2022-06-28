Hull children’s homes shortlisted in national award for transforming lives

Two of Hull’s children’s homes were recognised for their outstanding work in looking after children, being shortlisted in the Transforming Lives category at the 2022 Municipal Journal awards.

Stable Way and Farrier Close have both been recognised for their outstanding work.

The two children’s homes are within the residential area of Kingswood, and provide a home from home environment for the children that live there.

Stable Way opening in 2019, and Farrier Close in 2020. To date ten children have lived in these homes and have gone on to live with foster families or return to their families. The children that live at Stable Way and Farrier Close have been looked after in their home city, close to places and people they know, are able to visit family and friends and they feel more settled. Both homes have also become a part of the local community and council services are on the doorstep. This has all helped to find the children a permanent family sooner.

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for children’s services said: “The positive impact of these homes on the children and young people has been huge. They have helped families, foster families and on our staff. They have also helped the Council make taxpayers’ money go further at a time when budgets are tight.

“The homes have a nurturing and child-centred approach. This has helped the children have amazing experiences and happy memories, but also helped them find foster families or return to their own family.”

“As a council we have listened to feedback and are learning from the fantastic record at two homes. Now we are working to bring as many children back to the city as possible so they can get similar levels of help and support.”

The MJ shortlisting recognition comes after Stable Way retained its Outstanding grading from Ofsted, following a visit on 10 and 11 May. Ofsted stated that the home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good and that the actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.

Farrier Close is also graded as Outstanding by Ofsted. Ofsted said: “Children benefit from attentive, nurturing care which helps them to flourish, and grow socially and emotionally. This promotes the likelihood of them moving on safely and happily to live in a family home. The relationships with staff are integral to children achieving this.”