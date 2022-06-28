Leeds Armed Forces Day to be marked by a day of festivities and excitement

People of all ages are once again being invited to celebrate the courage, dedication and commitment of the British Armed Forces, as part of Leeds Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day in the United Kingdom is marked by many events held across the country, celebrating the courage and contribution of the British Armed Forces community: from veterans to currently serving troops, reserves, cadets and service families.

Hosted by our Lord Mayor, Robert W. Gettings Leeds is celebrating with a fantastic FREE event on Briggate in the city centre, from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 2 July 2022.

As part of the city’s Armed Forces Day tradition, the celebrations will begin with a parade led by West Yorkshire Police Band, starting on Albion Street and finishing on Briggate.

Down the length of Briggate will be stalls, stands and marquees with an array of activities, displays – including a full-scale replica Spitfire, military equipment and information together with the opportunity to speak to members of military charities and veterans’ groups and hear about their experiences in service.

There is a full programme of entertainment throughout the day with a fantastic line-up of both contemporary and traditional musical entertainment, including the City of Leeds Pipe Band, and the popular singing and dancing trio, the Daisy Belles.

To round up the day’s fun and celebrations, a World War II RAF Lancaster will perform a thrilling three-times flypast down Briggate – promising us a ‘wing-waggle’ on the final pass.

Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W. Gettings said:

“Following the wonderful pageantry of the flag-raising event which announced the start of Armed Forces week last Saturday, I’m delighted and honoured to be hosting the city’s Armed Forces Day celebrations this Saturday. I am extremely proud that joining me in taking the salute following the parade, will be HM the Queen’s representative, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson – in what promises to be another rousing military spectacle.

As a city, we are extremely proud of our long and distinguished military history and of our current armed forces personnel who work in various deployments at home and abroad – addressing emergencies, providing security and supporting numerous initiatives in dangerous situations, with great dedication and professionalism.

It is wonderful therefore that through Leeds Armed Forces Day we can come together and say a big thank you to our service men and women. I would like to offer a big thank you to everyone taking part and who has contributed to the organisation of what has rightly become one of our city’s most popular events in the civic calendar.”

Leeds City Council is most grateful to the Ministry of Defence for their funding towards this event.