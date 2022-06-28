Perry Barr Regeneration Scheme wins regional housing award

Birmingham City Council’s Perry Barr Regeneration Scheme has received another industry award.

The council-led project was named as Residential Regeneration Project of the Year at the Insider’s Midlands Residential Property Awards 2022 at a ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday 23 June.

The latest accolade follows last month’s success at the RICS UK Awards 2022 – winning the West Midlands Residential Project award.

Birmingham City Council was also named Housebuilder of the Year at the Insider’s Midlands event.

The scheme in Perry Barr forms part of the first phase of an ambitious programme to deliver some 5,000 new homes and enhanced community facilities over the next 20 years in northwest Birmingham.

968 brand-new homes are currently being built on the former Birmingham City University (BCU) Teaching Campus, which comprises a mix of tenures including homes for later living, rent, and discounted sale. Up to 99 homes on the site will be available for first-time buyers as part of the First Homes Early Delivery Programme.

This and future growth is supported by a redeveloped rail station, improved public transport, walking and cycling offer, a new school, and redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium. More than £700m has already been invested in Perry Barr, with ongoing and future regeneration underpinned by the recently adopted ‘Perry Barr 2040: A vision for legacy’ masterplan vision.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Birmingham City Council is working hard with partners to build the new homes needed by a young and growing population and this is richly deserved recognition for the Perry Barr Regeneration Scheme

“It’s clear that becoming the Proud Host City of the Commonwealth Games has supercharged our work, unlocking this once-in-a-lifetime transformation of Perry Barr and surrounding areas and our Perry Barr 2040 Masterplan will build on the Games, delivering new housing, better transport links, improved open spaces, new leisure facilities and upgraded infrastructure.”