Plans agreed to secure Cornwall’s care market and extra funding for waste and recycling at Extraordinary Cabinet meeting

Plans to ensure Cornwall’s residents can access the right care, in the right place at the right time have been approved by Cornwall Council’s Cabinet committee today.

The proposals, which will see the freehold of 14 care home sites transferred from Cornwall Council to Sanctuary to support Sanctuary’s acquisition of Cornwall Care, were one of two items on the agenda at County Hall.

Cabinet also agreed a plan to release additional funding to deliver new and improved infrastructure so that new rubbish, recycling and food waste collections can be introduced in 2023.

Speaking after the meeting, Cabinet member for adults and public health, Cllr Andy Virr said: “Cornwall Council’s mission is to build communities where everyone can start well, live well and age well.

“As part of this, making sure people as they age can access good quality care and support when they need it is a key priority for Cornwall Council and this year the council has invested an additional £45 million into adult social care services.

“Through this deal, facilitated by the Council, Sanctuary will be providing significant investment to modernise the homes. It will also ensure that all staff working for Cornwall Care are paid at least the Foundation Living Wage in recognition of the invaluable job that they undertake with investment in training, skills development and career progression opportunities.

“This all helps to secure Cornwall’s care market so that people get the right care, in the right place at the right time.”

The cabinet also agreed to put additional capital funding into waste and recycling facilities to support the new collection service.

Cabinet member for Neighbourhoods, Cllr Carol Mould said: “This decision aligns with the Council’s priority outcome for a thriving and sustainable Cornwall. The changes we plan to make will improve recycling rates through the separate weekly collection of food waste which will help us to reduce the amount of rubbish we collect and in turn, help cut our carbon footprint.

“It is imperative that we move these plans forward and to do this we will need to release funding to cover the unprecedented, rapidly increasing costs of materials and labour facing the whole construction industry. This funding will help to make sure the alterations can go ahead as planned to sites at Bodmin, Connon Bridge, Launceston and St Erth, as well as a new waste facility at Hallenbeagle.”

The recommendation will now be referred to Full Council for a final decision.

Published on June 27, 2022