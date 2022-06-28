Review makes recommendations to improve ambulance times

“The Committee understands the pressure our local NHS and Social Care system is under, and we thank them for their hard work. For many years there has been a lack of capacity in the system to manage seasonal fluctuations or sudden increases in demand and this has led to ambulance crews unable to offload patients at the door within 15 minutes of their arrival. This has an impact on response times and adds to the stress of patients. We wish there was a straightforward answer to improving ambulance response times, and the Spotlight review members were drawn to the complexity of the problem. There is no single solution. I am grateful to all those who generously gave of their time during the review, and I thank them for all their contribution. The Committee will continue to work with the Health and Care sector for the benefit of all of Devon’s residents.”