St Sidwell’s Point shortlisted for national award

Exeter’s state-of-the-art new leisure centre St Sidwell’s Point has been shortlisted for a prestigious national environmental award.

It has been shortlisted for the Environmental Impact Award at the national RICS UK Awards 2022.

The shortlisting citation reads: “St Sidwell’s Point is the UK’s first Passivhaus Leisure Centre built with climate resilience for 2080 and Healthy Building Biology principles.

“The project is nominated as a building of high environmental standards, innovation and quality delivered without performance gap.”

St Sidwell’s Point was constructed by Kier for Exeter City Council. It was designed by Space Place, Gale & Snowden and Arup and delivered by Randall Simmonds LLP and Baker Ruff Hannon.

Exeter City Council Leader Phil Bialyk said he was delighted with the leisure centre’s latest accolade.

He said: “St Sidwell’s Point really is a fantastic facility for the people of Exeter. The response from people since it opened has been really great.

“We are so proud to have created such a landmark building here in Exeter – the first Passivhaus leisure centre in the county. It will continue to serve as a top class facility for decades to come and I couldn’t be more pleased that it is receiving national and international recognition.”

Doug Lloyd, Operations Director, Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: “This is a unique and exceptional project which has pushed boundaries and set a new precedent for the design and delivery of leisure centres in the UK. This was a really special project to deliver, not just because of the industry-first technical challenge, but because of the fantastic collaboration between the client, consultants supply chain and project team all pulling together to deliver something truly outstanding.”

St Sidwell’s Point will now go on to compete with other shortlisted projects from all over the country at the national Grand Final in London on 21 October.

The other shortlisted projects for the Environmental Impact Award are:

St Sidwell’s Point, built next to the new Exeter Bus Station, has three pools, a gym with more than 100 stations, a premium spa, three group exercise studios, a soft play area, creche and cafe.

It features an eight-lane, 25m main pool and a four-lane, 20m learner pool, both with moveable floors, making learning to swim accessible to all who visit. There is also a confidence pool for children.

Due a special filtration process the pools will have exceptional water quality with minimal chemical content, which will greatly improve the experience for swimmers compared to a standard pool.

For more information and membership details visit www.exeterleisure.com