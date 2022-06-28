You Said… We Did… Lifestyles

A key part of Liverpool City Council’s improvement journey is reaching out and listening to our residents; as part of that initiative we have had some great feedback which has led to some changes which will hopefully raise fitness levels, without putting an extra squeeze on finances.

Residents told us they can’t afford gym membership in the three of the most deprived areas of the city – we listened to that feedback and we have introduced the Neighbourhood Platinum site-specific membership will launch on Friday 1 July as part of a three-month pilot scheme which will see membership costs reduced at Austin Rawlinson, Everton Park and Park Road Lifestyles.

It is hoped by reducing costs, it will increase physical activity in these areas and improve life expectancy – which is currently 3.3 years lower than the English average.

For £16.99 a month (a 55 per cent reduction), members will be able to use all of the facilities in their chosen centre, making the most of the pool, gyms and the varied classes on offer in that individual location. There is no contract commitment and members will be able to renew on a monthly basis.

Residents also told us the opening hours weren’t helpful, we’ve listened to that and from July Lifestyles Park Road and Everton will be open for longer:

Lifestyles Park Road

Monday to Friday – 8am to 8.30pm

Saturday & Sunday – 8am to 2pm

Lifestyles Everton Park

Monday to Friday – 7.30am to 9pm

Saturday – 9am to 1pm

Sunday – 7.30am to 1pm

Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said:

“It’s no exaggeration to say our Lifestyles Centres offer a lifeline for so many. The figures about deprivation and life expectancy are both shocking and disturbing and make us even more committed to making it as easy as possible for people to get active, as we know this has a positive impact on our physical and mental wellbeing.

“I’m a Lifestyles member and have spent time visiting the different centres across the city, chatting to other members and finding out what they like and don’t like about the service we currently offer. There is a huge amount of love for these community assets and we should make them more accessible to all our residents, and the this trial is a good way to do that.

“Clearly a one-size-fits-all membership price does not work – the cost of living crisis is already starting to bite and we need to look at ways in which we can help residents get active at a reasonable and achievable price.

“Thanks to everyone who has engaged with us over recent months – we do listen and we do take action where we can and I really hope we see some great results from the Neighbourhood Platinum trial which will help to turn the tide on health inequalities experienced in parts of our city.”

Lifestyles General Manager, Mark Lancaster, said:

“We want our centres to meet their full potential and increasing opening hours gives people more opportunity to use the facilities.

“In recent months we have seen a rise in demand for swim time, particularly at the weekends, so extending the timetable will allow us to meet this need.

“We always encourage feedback from members – and potential members – and we hope these latest changes will support residents in their ambition to lead healthier and happier lives and at the same time support their local centre.”

