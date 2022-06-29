2017 Bournemouth and Poole Landlord Exhibition



Posted on Tuesday 3rd October 2017

Are you a landlord? Or thinking about property investment? Now in its 10th year, the Bournemouth Landlord Exhibition is back on 18 October at the Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) from 10am to 6pm. This is a free event so if you’re a current or prospective landlord come along and gain valuable tools and expertise to succeed in the housing market.

Over the years, the Bournemouth and Poole Landlord Exhibition has grown into the South West’s premier exhibition for landlords and features leading experts within the industry. With Bournemouth attracting students from all areas of the UK and internationally, and with rented properties increasing, the private rental sector is expanding and is key to the business community.

Over 550 landlords attend each year and with 6 guest speakers and 65 exhibitors it is a truly worthwhile experience. Seminars run throughout the day that provide information on changes in the market, any new legislation and how to successfully network with other landlords or aspiring individuals. Representatives from Bournemouth Borough Council will be on hand to offer advice to current and prospective landlords.

Councillor Robert Lawton, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This event will be a fantastic opportunity for landlords to develop their professional skills and gain some invaluable practical advice. With the event becoming more prominent it’s important that landlords come together and discuss best practice and other tips to ensure that the private sector continues successfully.”

Want to attend? Register now at www. bournemouthlandlordexhibition.co.uk

The Bournemouth & Poole Landlord Exhibition 2017 is organised by Seventa Events and The Daily Echo is a media partner of the exhibition this year.

For more information on how the council can support landlords visit https://www.bournemouth.gov.uk/Housing/Landlords/AdviceForLandlords.aspx