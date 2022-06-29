A multimillion school expansion project in Launceston reaches a milestone

Cornwall Council has marked a key stage of a £10.5 million pound expansion of Launceston College with a topping out ceremony.

The project is delivering a new three-storey teaching block and will include a state-of-the-art Science and Modern Foreign Languages block, made up of 21 classrooms, along with group rooms, additional multi-purpose spaces and an additional 375 places for local students.

The modern, well-equipped facilities have been exclusively funded as part of Cornwall Council’s Basic Need Expansion Programme, which aims to ensure new school places are delivered in the right areas, to meet growing population demands.

Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, said: “Our education teams are constantly evaluating the needs of our communities, following population trends and ensuring access to a brilliant education for children right across Cornwall.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to all of those that have worked behind the scenes to ensure this project will be delivered to such a high standard and on time.”

The milestone will be marked by the planting an apple tree in the presence of the students, college staff and local councillors, with the completed site being fully opened in September. Students from the catering and photography classes will also be helping out at the event.

Doug Lloyd, regional director at Kier Construction Western and Wales, said: “We are delighted to see this project at Launceston College reach such an important milestone. The new educational facilities will be first-class and will provide modern, bright and purpose-built spaces to help pupils at the college thrive.”

Some of the improved facilities have already started to be used by students and it has allowed for the expansion of the Area Resource Base (Castle Unit) teaching areas, music classrooms, food tech rooms, dedicated pupil dining areas, additional changing facilities and a new reception layout

Pupils have also been involved with the project, recently taking part in an art competition with the winning designs set to feature on hoardings at the site.

Darren Crockford, Head of Estates at Launceston College, said: “We have worked in partnerships with Cornwall Council, Kier and our community partners to ensure the works ran smoothly on a busy and active school site.

“This is an exciting project for the local community and our students, which will enable us to deliver more quality learning spaces and in improved facilities.”