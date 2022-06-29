A Royal Glasdon Gift



Commemorative Stanford™ seating proudly donated to Blackpool Council in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The idea of capturing a moment in history can sometimes prove to be a difficult task, especially for one of this magnitude. To help mark this momentous occasion, Blackpool based manufacturer, Glasdon, have gifted what is hoped to be an everlasting memento for local communities. Through the DJ Sidebottom/Glasdon Charitable Programme, three Stanford™ seats were donated to Blackpool Council for their chosen locations. Each seat incorporated Her Majesty’s Purple Platinum Jubilee emblem and a uniquely crafted donation plaque.

With assistance from Enveco Environmental Solutions and Bethells, three seats have been placed in public spaces across the town. Two are proudly situated in Stanley Park at Cocker Walk, soon to be renamed Jubilee Walk. Whilst the third can be found on the seafront Jubilee Gardens at Gynn Square, facing the blue light memorial.

Diane Farley of Enveco, Parks Development Manager Paul Hodgson, and Blackpool Councillor Jane Hugo attended the Stanley Park presentation on behalf of Blackpool Council and partners.

Presenting the seat on behalf of the DJ Sidebottom/Glasdon Charitable Programme, Joy Kavanagh, Glasdon Group Director said:

“We wanted to gift something to our local communities that would not only help people remember the special occasion, but also provide an opportunity to reflect on the unity and community spirit we celebrated and to take time out to enjoy the open spaces around them.”

The DJ Sidebottom/Glasdon Charitable Programme provides support for charities and community projects with donations, grants and fundraising initiatives. All activities are funded by Glasdon Group Limited, with the full support of our Founder and Chairman, Donald J Sidebottom MBE, FCIHT and the Board of Directors. Applications for grants and support can be made on the programme’s dedicated website – https://www.djsglasdoncharitableprogramme.org/



