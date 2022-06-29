Bradford Care Trust appoints new Chair

Dr Linda Patterson OBE has been appointed the new Chair of Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust and will take up her role on 1 July 2022.

Dr Patterson has strong clinical leadership experience in both community and hospital settings, specialising in care for older people, and 25 years working in board level roles.

Alongside her clinical practice, she has held NHS leadership positions at both a local and national level, including Medical Director at Burnley Health Care NHS Trust, Medical Director for the Commission for Health Improvement, now the Care Quality Commission, and Clinical Vice President of the Royal College of Physicians.

Dr Patterson’s former roles include Non-Executive Director for the National Patient Safety Agency, with responsibilities including equality and diversity, and a Board member for the Healthcare Quality Improvement Partnership. She was also Chair of a national NHS England Patient Safety Expert Group.

A former Trustee of the Alzheimer’s Society charity, her experience also includes Non-Executive Director of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Patterson said: “I am delighted to join the Trust and know that with the great team there, we will continue to work with our partners to deliver high quality accessible care to our local population.”

Currently Dr Patterson is doing clinical advisory work, both in the UK and internationally. She is also a commissioner for the independent think tank, the Health Devolution Commission, looking at ways to join up health and social care, whilst considering the social factors that impact on health.

Therese Patten, Chief Executive of Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted with the appointment. Linda brings so much experience to the chair role, following an esteemed and varied career in both national and regional roles. She is passionate about clinical quality, improvement and working with partners to provide better integrated care for our communities. I look forward to welcoming her to the Trust.

“I’d like to thank Carole Panteli who will continue as interim Chair until Linda joins, before resuming her Non-Executive Director role on our board.”