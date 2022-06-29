Chairman announces fundraising drive for new care centre

Adults with disabilities stand to benefit as the chairman of Cherwell District Council announces that he will raise funds for Alexandra House of Joy during his term of office.

Councillor Les Sibley was elected chairman of the council in May and will be supporting the charity’s appeal to raise £3 million.

The plan is to build a new facility in Bicester that would offer a comprehensive package of support to adults with severe learning disabilities and those who care for them.

Councillor Les Sibley, Chairman of Cherwell District Council, said: “I want to encourage local backing for Alexandra House of Joy’s distinctive and important work as the charity looks to build this excellent new care centre.

“They plan to offer daytime support, respite holidays and palliative care, and this service would be offered to people not only in Bicester but across Cherwell and the wider region too. It would make a profound difference to many local people’s lives.”

The building would include bedrooms for respite and end of life care, day care facilities including art, music, craft and sensory rooms, a kitchen garden and café, a landscaped sensory garden, and a hydrotherapy pool.

It would also provide employment and training opportunities to people in Bicester and the wider area.

Rachael Scott-Hunter, Chair and Founder of Alexandra House of Joy said: “Alexandra House of Joy is a legacy to the life of Alexandra Scott-Hunter who through her bravery and courage, is the inspiration for this unique and much needed multipurpose centre.

“The many varied opportunities that will be on offer have never been brought together before under one roof. This is not a residential home but it will play a major role in helping families affected by someone with a learning disability.”

Cllr Sibley is a longstanding supporter of the charity, having previously raised funds for them during his terms as mayor of Bicester and chairman of Oxfordshire County Council.

He plans to support the fundraising drive with a series of events throughout the council year.

Alexandra House of Joy was gifted the land and in 2021 was granted outline planning permission to build on a site off Seelscheid Way in Bicester.

Photo credit: Gong Xi.

