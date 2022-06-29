Community Climate Champions – recruiting now!

As part of the Zero Carbon Cumbria programme, Cumbria Action for Sustainability is recruiting 20 community climate champions to help deliver the second year of a programme to boost knowledge about climate science and solutions and inspire people to take action in their own lives. The volunteers will receive training and support to deliver these sessions in their community, including a 1 day comprehensive, accredited Carbon Literacy training course.

This opportunity is open to people over the age of 18 only. To support diversification of the voices in the Cumbrian climate movement applications are particularly welcomed from individuals on a low income, individuals in areas without an existing sustainability group or from anyone who feels that their voice, or the voice of their community is under-represented. Closing date for return of applications is 9am on 6 July 2022.

Further details and an application form are available on the CAfS website.

Volunteer: Community Climate Champion – CAfS