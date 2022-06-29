Creating a cultural future | Ealing Council

To build on this, the council is developing a cultural manifesto and renewal plan that develops the arts, culture and heritage offer with a clear focus and direction for both the council and Ealing’s creative sector.

The plan is being developed by the Culture Task Group, a diverse group of 16 individuals and organisations, representing the creative arts in Ealing, who have come together with the council to co-develop the manifesto.

Councillor Jasbir Anand, cabinet member for thriving communities commented: “COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on culture and the creative and night-time industries but it has also shown the invaluable contribution that culture can make to revitalise places, support economic recovery and bring connection and support to our communities.

“Together with the Culture Task Group, we will develop an exciting vision and action plan which will promote excellence and accessibility to our arts, culture and heritage offer, and provides growth, resilience and sustainability of our creative economy and skills.”

To inform the manifesto, the Culture Task Group is looking for local residents, businesses and organisations to feedback their views. All details are available on the council’s website (include link)

The consultation will be open until 19 August, but there will also be three Youth Collectives in Acton, Greenford and Northolt to engage directly with young people in the borough. Dates and locations will be confirmed as soon as possible.

A creative installation will also travel across the borough to the seven towns from early July, which will be an innovative conversation starter and chance to provide very local views on art and culture.

“I encourage everyone to get involved in this consultation” said Councillor Anand. “Whether you take part online or directly through the local interactive activity, your ideas and views are very welcome.”

The online survey can be viewed on the council’s website and dates and locations for the Youth Collectives and creative installation will be published as soon as arranged.

Beyond the development of the cultural manifesto, if you would like to be engaged or be kept informed on opportunities around arts, culture and creativity, we have also set up an Ealing Arts & Culture Network. This is open to everyone living or working in the Ealing creative sector. The network shares job and funding opportunities as well as other relevant information. The group meets a couple of times a year with external invited speakers. For more information and the network and how to join, please email culture@ealing.gov.uk.

