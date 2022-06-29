Determined colleagues taking on 50km challenge for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

Two dedicated members of staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital will soon be embarking on the Thames Path Ultra Challenge in an effort to raise money for the Hospital’s Cancer Centre.

Gemma Robinson, Specialist Biomedical Scientist in Histopathology and Amy Bryant, MDT Co-Ordinator at the Cancer Centre, recently decided to take on the challenge when they discovered their mutual passion for helping charities provide support to those that need it the most. Last year, they took on their first ultra 25 kilometre (km) challenge to help raise funds for MIND, a charity hugely impacted during the pandemic with an influx of mental health referrals.

After their previous success, the pair decided to step it up and take on double the distance this year to show their continued commitment to the patients being treated at the Cancer Centre, fighting a disease that they have both lost loved ones to.

Over 2,000 participants are expected to battle the Thames Path Challenge along England’s greatest river, walking, jogging or running either the 100km, 50km or 25km routes and passing the wonderful scenery through Richmond, Windsor and Henley.

Gemma and Amy will be walking 50km on 11th September, hoping to raise a minimum of £790 for the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity to fund equipment and provide resources that will enable better patient care, including observation machines, garden furniture for the courtyard, blood warmers and ongoing enhanced training for staff in the Cancer Centre.

With the full support of the Charity, Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH) NHS Foundation Trust provides a full range of acute services and an increasing number of specialist services to the growing population of Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity plays an integral role in supporting patients, their families and staff across the hospital. The charity funds items and projects that greatly enhance visitors experience from funding environmental enhancements and transformational artwork to peaceful garden spaces, patient day rooms and state of the art medical equipment. Since the Cancer Centre opened in 2020, the charity has raised thousands of pounds to support people going through cancer treatment and diagnosis.

Gemma said “I’m honoured to be taking on the 50km walk with my colleague and friend. We have chosen to support the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity as it’s close to both our hearts as employees and can provide lifesaving resources and treatments that allow us to diagnose early, offer the right treatment for the patient and care in the best way we possibly can. Any donations are hugely appreciated.”

Amy commented “As employees, we see first-hand the amazing support this charity can provide to our patients at the Cancer Centre which is why we’ve decided to take on this ultra-challenge. We have lots of training and fundraising to do before the big day in September, so we’d better get our trainers on! Please donate if you can, every penny will help spur us on to complete our challenge.”

To support Gemma and Amy on their 50km Thames Path Challenge and to find out how you could donate, visit the Just Giving fundraising page here.