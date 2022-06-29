Dorset Road Fix – resurfacing July 2022
Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.
To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.
We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.
July sites
Pilford Heath Road, Colehill – 29 June to 1 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Legg Lane, Wimborne – 30 June, plus 1 & 4 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Parkwood Road, Wimborne – 1, 4 & 5 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
B3078 Julians Road, Wimborne – 6 to 8 July
road closed 8pm to 6am
Prospect Road, Lytchett Matravers – 11 & 12 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Shore Gardens, Upton – 11 to 13 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Rabling Road, Swanage – 12 to 14 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Trinity Lane, Wareham – 13 to 15 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Pound Lane Wareham – 14 & 15 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Middlefield, East Stoke – 15, 18 & 19 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Church Lane, Owermoigne – 18 to 20 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Church Lane, Osmington (northern section) – 19 to 21 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Meadow Close, Chickerell – 20 to 22 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Lansdowne Road, Bothenhampton – 21 & 22 July
road closed 9am to 4pm
Station Road, West Bay – 25 to 27 July
road closed 8pm to 6am
Market Street, Abbotsbury – 28 July
road closed 8pm to 6am
Bramdon Lane, Portesham – 29 July
road closed 8pm to 6am
Worgret Road, Wareham – 1 to 4 August
road closed 8pm to 6am
Road maintenance
Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.
Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.