Wednesday, June 29, 2022
21 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Dorset Road Fix – resurfacing July 2022

Post Views: 65

Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.

To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.

We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.

July sites

Pilford Heath Road, Colehill – 29 June to 1 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Legg Lane, Wimborne – 30 June, plus 1 & 4 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Parkwood Road, Wimborne – 1, 4 & 5 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

B3078 Julians Road, Wimborne – 6 to 8 July
road closed 8pm to 6am

Prospect Road, Lytchett Matravers – 11 & 12 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Shore Gardens, Upton – 11 to 13 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Rabling Road, Swanage – 12 to 14 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Trinity Lane, Wareham – 13 to 15 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Pound Lane Wareham – 14 & 15 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Middlefield, East Stoke – 15, 18 & 19 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Church Lane, Owermoigne – 18 to 20 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Church Lane, Osmington (northern section) – 19 to 21 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Meadow Close, Chickerell – 20 to 22 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Lansdowne Road, Bothenhampton – 21 & 22 July
road closed 9am to 4pm

Station Road, West Bay – 25 to 27 July
road closed 8pm to 6am

Market Street, Abbotsbury – 28 July
road closed 8pm to 6am

Bramdon Lane, Portesham – 29 July
road closed 8pm to 6am

Worgret Road, Wareham – 1 to 4 August
road closed 8pm to 6am

Road maintenance

Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.

Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.

Source link

Show More

Related Articles