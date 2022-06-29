Dorset Road Fix – resurfacing July 2022

Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.

To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.

We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.

July sites

Pilford Heath Road, Colehill – 29 June to 1 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Legg Lane, Wimborne – 30 June, plus 1 & 4 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Parkwood Road, Wimborne – 1, 4 & 5 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

B3078 Julians Road, Wimborne – 6 to 8 July

road closed 8pm to 6am

Prospect Road, Lytchett Matravers – 11 & 12 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Shore Gardens, Upton – 11 to 13 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Rabling Road, Swanage – 12 to 14 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Trinity Lane, Wareham – 13 to 15 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Pound Lane Wareham – 14 & 15 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Middlefield, East Stoke – 15, 18 & 19 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Church Lane, Owermoigne – 18 to 20 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Church Lane, Osmington (northern section) – 19 to 21 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Meadow Close, Chickerell – 20 to 22 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Lansdowne Road, Bothenhampton – 21 & 22 July

road closed 9am to 4pm

Station Road, West Bay – 25 to 27 July

road closed 8pm to 6am

Market Street, Abbotsbury – 28 July

road closed 8pm to 6am

Bramdon Lane, Portesham – 29 July

road closed 8pm to 6am

Worgret Road, Wareham – 1 to 4 August

road closed 8pm to 6am

Road maintenance

Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.

