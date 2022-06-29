High praise from cardiology trainees for experience at Northumbria Healthcare – Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

The British Junior Cardiologists Association (BJCA) runs an awards scheme alongside its annual survey in a bid to highlight excellent training.

Members of the BJCA, which exists to facilitate and support training of all UK cardiology trainees and is affiliated to the British Cardiovascular Society, are asked to nominate hospitals, consultants and allied health professionals (AHPs).

In the 2022 edition, the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Cramlington has been named the joint best non-surgical centre (those not carrying out heart and lung surgery) at which to train, alongside the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Plus, Northumbria Healthcare’s Stacy Cooper was highlighted as one of the three best cardiac physiologists by trainees.

The trust’s head of cardiology, Iain Matthews, said: “I am delighted because to have this recognition from the trainees themselves is a real endorsement of how well we are supporting the cardiologists and other staff of the future.

“Here at Northumbria we have a real commitment to teaching and training for a number of reasons. Our staff are keen to pass on their knowledge and expertise, and we also strongly believe that a culture that nurtures trainees is also one that delivers high-quality patient care.

“Plus, trainees who enjoy their experience here are more likely to want to work here, helping the trust’s recruitment efforts while teaching adds to the career development opportunities for our existing staff.

“I would like to thank the entire cardiology team and also congratulate Stacy in particular for being singled out by her trainees in this way.”

Stacy added: “It’s a real honour to be recognised in this way by those I’m helping to train. I am passionate about my job and the role it plays in looking after our patients, so I’m really pleased that I’m managing to pass this on to trainees.”

Last December, Dr Raheel Ahmed, a cardiology registrar received the John Munro Medal for excellence in teaching from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE). This prize was created to recognise the significant contribution of trainees and SAS (staff grade, associate specialist and specialty) doctors to teaching and training.