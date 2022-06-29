Local Offer goes live! – Liverpool Express

Liverpool’s biggest event for parents, carers and professionals who work with children with special needs and/or disabilities returns next week.

Delayed for two years due to the pandemic, Local Offer LIVE is back at St George’s Hall in July after its highly successful launch in 2019. The event brings together providers, organisations and professionals who support children and young people living with SEND at a friendly marketplace event.

Doors of St George’s Hall will be open from 11am-6pm on Wednesday 6 July and entrance is free.

The event has been organised in partnership with Liverpool Parent Carer Forum (LivPaC), which supports families and children who have disabilities and additional needs, and Liverpool City Council.

This year, organisations attending include local support groups, service providers from the council and the NHS, third sector organisation and many more.

Cllr Tomas Logan, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “It’s such great news that Local Offer LIVE will be back in 2022. After it got off to such a great start in 2019, like so many other events it was put on hold during the pandemic – but this year it’s bigger and better than ever!

“Many parents and professionals will be aware of the Local Offer website which is brilliant resource but Local Offer Live is a special opportunity to bring hundreds of people together.

“I would urge anyone who supports children and young people with SEND to come along – and we’re open until 6pm so pop in after work!”

Donna Phipps, of LivPaC, said: “We are really excited to bring the Local Offer LIVE back to the iconic St George’s Hall. It’s an opportunity for families to meet professionals and service providers that may support their child or young person and brings the website to life.

“It was a huge success in 2019 and looking forward to this event and seeing more families gain more knowledge to help them through the journey of supporting their child or young person with SEND.”

All local authorities are required to have a Local Offer for children and young people, up to the age of 25, with SEND.

Liverpool’s SEND Local Offer can be accessed through the Liverpool Family Information and Support Directory