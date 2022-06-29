New Ferens exhibition set to break the mould

The Ferens Art Gallery is set to host a groundbreaking new exhibition showcasing sculpture by women.

Breaking the Mould: Sculpture by Women since 1945 is the first extensive exhibition of post-war British sculpture by women. The works span more than 70 years and explore the work of fifty sculptors. Historically, female sculptors were neglected or marginalised in their time due to the belief that sculpture was a male occupation, so this exhibition provides a chance to appreciate these works and the artists behind them.

All of the works in this exhibition have been selected from the Arts Council Collection, managed by the Southbank Centre, which holds more than 250 sculptures by over 150 women. The exhibition is part of the Arts Council Collection’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The exhibition also offers an opportunity to see several works that have not been on public display for some time, including works by Wendy Taylor and Sokari Douglas Camp.

The works in Breaking the Mould are arranged into three themes of Figured, Formed and Found.

Also complementing this exhibition is the Cultural Warriors: Modern Women Artists display in Gallery 6, which features works from the Ferens’ collection, including Barbara Hepworth, Eileen Agar, Bridget Riley, Anya Gallaccio, and four newly acquired works by Isabel Rawsthorne.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, HCAL Lead at Hull City Council said: “I’m delighted that the Ferens Art Gallery has been selected to exhibit Breaking the Mould. I hope our visitors will find it inspiring to see such a great collection of sculptures by these trailblazing women.”

Deborah Smith, Director of the Arts Council Collection, says: “As part of our 75th anniversary programme, Breaking the Mould celebrates the Collection’s unique relationship with sculpture made by women since 1946. This is the largest survey of its kind to date, it demonstrates the breadth and depth of works in our collection and our ongoing commitment to reflecting diversity within our acquisitions and programmes.”

The exhibition is also supported by a range of resources and activities for everyone and a free talk by Natalie Rudd, Curator of Breaking the Mould – Sculpture by Women Since 1945 at the Ferens on Thursday 7 July, 2pm-3pm. More information about the talk and how to book can be found at www.hcandl.co.uk.

The Breaking the Mould exhibition runs from 2 July – 2 October 2022.

Participating artists are: Anthea Alley, Phyllida Barlow, Rana Begum, Helen Chadwick, Alice Channer, Lygia Clark, Shelagh Cluett, Susan Collis, Jane Coyle, Katie Cuddon, Sokari Douglas Camp, Rose Finn-Kelcey, Jessie Flood-Paddock, Elisabeth Frink, Anya Gallaccio, Katherine Gili, Anthea Hamilton, Mona Hatoum, Jann Haworth, Holly Hendry, Barbara Hepworth, Shirazeh Houshiary, Karin Jonzen, Permindar Kaur, Mary Kelly, Liliane Lijn, Kim Lim, Gillian Lowndes, Sarah Lucas, Helen Marten, Mary Martin, Cathy de Monchaux, Lucia Nogueira, Margaret Organ, Emma Park, Cornelia Parker, Amalia Pica, Kathy Prendergast, Eva Rothschild, Meg Rutherford, Veronica Ryan, Grace Schwindt, Wendy Taylor, Hayley Tompkins, Shelagh Wakely, Rebecca Warren, Rachel Whiteread, Alison Wilding and Rosemary Young.