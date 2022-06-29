Norfolk Police appeal for witnesses in Banksy mural vandalism

Date published: 28th June 2022

Norfolk Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following on from yesterday’s report that the Banksy in Cromer had been vandalised over the weekend.

The Banksy was covered in a protective coating by the North Norfolk District Council last summer to help secure the artwork for as long as viable. This protective coating allowed the blue and cream spray paint to be cleaned off.

The artwork was spray-painted sometime between 9pm on Friday June 24 and 3pm on Saturday, June 25.

Any witnesses or those who may have information can contact Sgt Toby Gosden at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/48593/22.

Cllr. Tim Adams, Leader of North Norfolk District Council, said:

“We were extremely disappointed to hear that the Banksy on the seawall in Cromer had been vandalised.

“The piece of artwork has brought a surge of visitors to Cromer, increasing tourism and benefiting the local economy.

“The graffiti has now been cleaned up, but we are actively working with and fully support the police in their appeal for witnesses”.