Prestigious military band heading to Hartlepool

A unique military band will be performing a free concert in Hartlepool this weekend as the Borough continues to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On Friday evening, a Freedom concert will be held in Church Square featuring the Band and Bugles of the Rifles.

Seating will be provided for the free concert which will start at around 6pm and visitors are invited to bring a picnic.

The Band and Bugles of the Rifles is a military band serving as the regimental band for The Rifles, the sole rifle regiment and the largest in the British Army. Uniquely, it employs bugles at its front, a tradition that goes back to the conflicts of the 18th century.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “This free event has been organised in partnership by the Council and the Band and Bugles of The Rifles and promises to be a fantastic and memorable night as we continue to celebrate our wonderful Queen.

“I know people attending the concert are in for a real treat as the unique sound of the band is a wonderful thing.”

