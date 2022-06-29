Statement on Colliers Wood Tower

Following the footage of a glass panel falling from Colliers Wood Tower yesterday, we wanted to update residents on the actions being taken.

Our building control team has visited the site and the managing agents, have undertaken initial inspections to ensure there is no immediate risk.

However, they will carry out a more detailed abseil survey as an immediate priority to check each window, and we have asked for this to be done urgently.

As a precaution, the area around the building will be cordoned off tonight, and this will remain in place while the survey is carried out. Access will be maintained for residents and to local shops.

Resident safety is paramount and we are monitoring the situation with the owners.