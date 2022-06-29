Tasting Loughry Ice-cream – a great way to highlight the milk supply chain

June 29, 2022

Food Technologists from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) based at Loughry Campus, didn’t want to miss out in the fun and festivities when Greenmount Campus recently opened to the public during Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (BOIOFW)!

With a BOIOFW-22 theme being ‘farm-to-fork’, food technologists ceased the opportunity to create an exhibit featuring the milk supply chain, showcasing the processes involved in manufacturing the wide range of dairy products we have all come to love and enjoy on a daily basis.

On a sunny Saturday or Sunday afternoon, what could be better than sampling ice-cream produced during student-led food manufacturing practical sessions at Loughry Campus? While families enjoyed ‘Loughry ice-cream’ in the historic courtyard at the CAFRE Dairy Centre, this proved an ideal setting to illustrate how our local food is produced and manufactured.

The Food Technology Branch at CAFRE is based at Loughry Campus, Cookstown. The team specialise in providing technical support to Northern Ireland based food businesses, as well as offering continual professional development through the delivery of bespoke and accredited food courses. If you would like find out more about how the Food Technology Branch can support your food business, contact via telephone number 028 8676 8101 or alternatively via email address Loughry.FoodTechnology@daera-ni.gov.uk