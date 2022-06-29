There’s something for everyone at Godiva Festival 2022 – Coventry City Council

With Godiva Festival getting ever closer, organisers have announced fresh details about the family entertainment at this year’s festival.

This year’s family field is inspired by the theme of love. As a result, organisers have programmed a number of special events for the field which are all designed to bring people together as one community.

The centrepiece of this theme will be an incredible live show on the Sunday (4 September) featuring a 12.5m high air-filled heart. The show, which is called Love Art by the Dream Engine, will feature striking visuals whilst also offering audiences a chance to quietly reflect.

Organisers have also announced that the Serendipity Stage will be returning this year. The stage will be headlined on the Sunday by CBeebies musical maestro Nick Cope. The tremendously popular singer will be performing his wide range of family friendly hits throughout the day so there’s plenty of opportunity for families to join him for a singsong.

On the Saturday night, the Serendipity Stage will be transported back in time thanks to Brutus Gold’s Love Train. Hosted by the charismatic frontman Brutus Gold, the show is a 1970’s themed party night designed to get you and your family moving. In fact, it’s the perfect chance for parents to show the kids how to really party.

Away from the family field, CBeebies superstar YolanDa Brown will also be performing at the festival. Performing live on the Second Stage on the Sunday with her band, YolanDa’s high energy set will set the tone for what is sure to be a fun, family-oriented day.

With a whole host of incredible live performers, animated stage shows, and demonstrations there’s sure to be something for everyone at this year’s festival. To see what else is on offer, please visit www.godivafestival.com/family

Early Bird tickets for the festival, which will enable customers to see all these amazing acts at discounted prices, are currently still available. Day tickets for a family of four start at £10 and a weekend family pass for the festival costs £40.

People can get their Early Bird tickets from www.godivafestival.com/buytickets with the discounted price lasting until midnight on Thursday 30 June. Advanced ticket sales commence on 1 July, and they will still offer festival goers a saving on tickets bought on the day.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Events said: “The Godiva Festival has long had a reputation for being a fantastic day out for all the family and this year is shaping up to be no different.

“We’re really pleased that we’re able to bring big names like Nick Cope and YolanDa Brown to the festival and I’m sure they’ll put on an amazing performance. So, I encourage everyone to take advantage of the early bird prices and to get their tickets as soon as they can.”

Festivalgoers can look forward to seeing Tom Grennan, The Libertines, Bananarama and much more, over the Godiva Festival weekend, 2-4 September, in the city’s War Memorial Park.

For further news, including artist announcements, head to godivafestival.com or follow @godivafestival on Facebook and Twitter.

Godiva Festival is brought to you by Coventry City Council, in association with Free Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.