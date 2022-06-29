Tracy S. Combs Named Director of SEC’s Salt Lake Regional Office

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Tracy S. Combs has been named Director of the Salt Lake Regional Office. Tanya Beard, who has served as Acting Director since January 2022, remains as Assistant Regional Director of Enforcement.

“Tracy has worked on a number of significant enforcement actions, and under Tracy’s leadership, the Salt Lake Regional Office will continue to excel in its work to protect the public and advance the SEC’s mission,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “I congratulate Tracy on this next chapter in her service. I’d like to thank Tanya for stepping in as Acting Director and guiding the Salt Lake Regional Office through the recent transition period.”

“I am pleased that Tracy will take on the important role of leading the talented and dedicated staff of the Salt Lake Regional Office,” said Gurbir Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “I am confident she will be an outstanding leader and am looking forward to working with her in her new position. I want to thank Tanya Beard for her service and for leading the office during the past six months.”

“It’s an honor to be selected to serve the SEC in this new role,” said Ms. Combs. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Salt Lake office and collaborating with our law enforcement and regulatory partners to continue our office’s track record of impactful enforcement actions and protection of investors in our communities.”

Ms. Combs joined the SEC in November 2015 as a staff attorney and member of the Cyber Unit in the Division of Enforcement for the San Francisco Regional Office where she worked on many high-profile insider trading, cybersecurity, and other cases. From September 2021 through January 2022, she served as counsel to the Director of Enforcement. Since September 2020, Ms. Combs has served as both a staff and trial attorney in the Salt Lake Regional Office. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Combs was in private practice and also served in a one-year judicial clerkship in Philadelphia. She received a bachelor’s degree from Colby College and her law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.