5 Tips for Healing Solo Travel

Everyone has experienced stress, so it takes time to heal and make yourself comfortable again. Traveling is one of the most chosen options, but of course it needs a thorough preparation, starting from the preparation of some essential attributes such as soap, location maps and much more.

In order for traveling to run smoothly even if you go by yourself, don’t forget to apply the following tips.

1. Determine the Right Locations

Find a location that you’ve always dreamed of, so the trip really leaves a positive impression on you.

For example, if you want to relieve stress by doing activities to test your adrenaline, just choose an outbound tourist location that provides extreme rides. So, the desire to channel emotions through shouting can be accomplished, like when you’re rafting, riding a flying fox, paragliding, and others.

2. Ensure Comfort and Safety

Don’t just think about your dream location, you also have to make sure you’re comfortable there and safe from unwanted things. You may do this by looking for complete information at your traveling location.

Starting from the location conditions, a health protocol application, the habits of the residents, to the testimonies of people who have traveled there. If the information obtained gives a negative conclusion, then it’s a good idea to consider another healing location.



3. Prepare Supporting Items

Supporting items such as power banks, location maps, medicines for those of you who suffer from certain diseases. Personal protective equipment in case of a bad situation, a jacket if you go to a cold area, an umbrella, a hat, glasses, and more.

With complete support, your readiness for traveling will be maximized. The possibility of getting lost, sick, or other negative things can be minimized and the trip will be truly delightful.



4. Find Strategic Places with Complete Facilities

‘Strategic’ means that it is close to access from emergency places, popular tourist sites, restaurants, to ATMs. As a result, you do not need to spend additional funds just to reach certain locations.

Even if you want to stay in a location far from the crowds, make sure the facilities at that location are complete. If not, then you need additional funds to prepare everything so that your healing process is not disrupted.

For example, for coffee lovers, it is necessary to buy coffee as a companion while relaxing in a rural villa. Or painting equipment for those who want to channel their hobby of painting while traveling.

5. Try Cashless

Today, most transactions are done through machines using debit cards, credit cards, and other non-cash payment instruments. You should also try not to carry large amounts of cash.

In addition to preventing you from becoming a target for crime, it also secures traveling funds so that you have sufficient funds until your healing time is complete. Don’t forget to keep your important cards in a safe place and always take them with you wherever you go.

Don’t be afraid to take the time to travel alone because everyone needs their own moment. You simply can take on the tips above, then enjoy the me time perfectly!