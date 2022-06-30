A34 Highways Improvement Scheme update – June 2022

As reported in our last update in May 2022, work to complete the project is now in its final stages.

The work continues to be finished in a phased manner, as has been the case throughout the duration of the scheme.

All final surfacing works and road markings on the main A34 highway are complete, with some small areas on Harrier Way (a slip road off the main A34, leading to the Aldridge Road) remaining to be done by the end of next week.

In addition to this, the contraflow in operation is to be removed from the underpass at Birchfield Junction on Thursday night (30 June). Whilst some traffic management will remain in place, there will be a significant reduction in the number of cones and barriers in the area, freeing up more of the highway.

Other minor tasks that will then be undertaken include the installation of remaining signs, the final elements of footpath paving and the replacement of temporary signals with permanent ones.

The overall completion of these finishing touches is scheduled for mid-July.

As has been the case throughout the duration of the scheme, we appreciate the patience of motorists and commuters during these works, which will help make Perry Barr one of the most well-connected areas in the city and wider region.