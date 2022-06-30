Are Companies Who Buy Homes for Cash Legit?

You might have seen it before — a sign on the road from a company that claims they will give you straight cash for your home, or even a note on your mailbox that claims the same thing.

With the traditional selling process being long and arduous, this might seem like a deal that’s too good to be true. Surely it’s a scam or there’s some catch to selling your house to one of these people?

Here’s everything you need to know about companies that buy homes for cash.

Are Companies Who Make Cash Offers for Homes Legit?

The first question you probably have is are these companies legitimate or are they pure scams that haven’t been caught by the authorities?

The truth is that yes, many companies who buy homes for cash are legitimate and can see you through the process well. Cash sales represented 23% of home sales last year and many of these were to companies like the ones you’ve seen on the road and in your mailbox, and many of those buyers walked away perfectly happy with the deal.

But, as with any industry, there are some companies who may use shady practices you’ll want to avoid. If you’re considering typing ‘cash home buyers near me‘ into Google and seeing what pops up, you need to make sure the company is legit.

How Do I Tell if a Home Cash Buyer Is Legit?

So now that you’ve realized some are legit, how do you tell if you can trust a cash buyer for homes? Here’s what you need to consider.

Do They Have an Online Presence?

Although not every successful company has an online presence, it would very much help if the cash home buyer did — and if they don’t, there are plenty of other places you can look.

Look for a website. While web design is a far-off industry from real estate, they should at least have a clean and accessible design with contact info clearly listed. Check that the contact information is still up to date, as phone numbers that lead nowhere are a red flag.

If they have an online presence, they should also have reviews. Read them carefully to make sure nothing popped up after the deal that made the seller regret their decision.

Is Their Offer Realistic?

If someone has contacted you offering a million dollars for your home that’s valued at 400k on Zillow, sadly, they’re likely not a legitimate company. Don’t contact them and don’t give them any details.

On average, cash sales go for less than the traditional selling process. This is because a cash buyer often doesn’t require you to deep clean or stage your house and is often willing to make repairs themselves.

Are Their Terms Clear?

They should be very transparent about what they’re offering and what they want. If the price seems to change drastically for no reason or they’re vague on the terms and won’t provide them in writing, move on to another buyer.

Have They Seen the House?

If a cash buyer claims they’re willing to make cash offers for homes without actually coming and seeing the inside of the house, it’s a red flag. There could be all sorts of things in there that drastically lower the value of the home and, even if they’re willing to pay for repairs, they still need to make sure that they’re getting a good deal.

Should I Go With a Cash Buyer?

Now that you’ve found out if a cash buyer is legit, it’s time to decide if this is the way to go for you. Let’s take a look at how to decide.

The Advantages of a Cash Buyer

There are many advantages to selling your home for cash.

The first is that the timeline is likely going to be much quicker than the traditional process. If you’re in a rush to get rid of your home then this might make all the difference. There’s also less chance that the entire process will fall through, as there are so many points that it could when you’re going through selling a house.

You also won’t have to stage your house and may not even have to make repairs. For those who might have kids and pets where it’s hard to organize viewings and get the house in order, this can be a real lifesaver.

The Disadvantages of a Cash Buyer

As with anything, there are some disadvantages to consider. The first is that you might have less expert advice than if you have a realtor and go through the traditional process.

The second is that you might get slightly less for your home. It’s rare for cash offers to meet the value of the house and they usually fall a little below it because the buyer is willing to take on a lot more than if you had gone the traditional route. For many, however, that few thousand dollars loss is often very worth it.

Many Companies Who Buy Homes for Cash Are Legit

The truth is that many companies who buy homes for cash are perfectly legit and you could get a very good deal by working with them. You just need to do a bit of research to ensure you’re doing business with someone reputable and you need to make sure that this entire process is the right one for you, as it has pros and cons to consider.

