CAFRE launches a HACCP Level 4 Update Course

June 29, 2022

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) offers a wide range of accredited and non-accredited training courses at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

CAFRE’s Food Industry Training Team recently launched a HACCP Update -Level 4 course in response to demand lead CODEX changes and customer requirements.

Trainer, Clare Millar stated that, “this course is designed for managers, supervisors and technical staff employed in food manufacturing who have a responsibility for HACCP and currently hold a Level 4 qualification within the discipline”.

Course tutor, Leona Hawkes recently delivered the first HACCP Update -Level 4 training course, welcoming technical managers from a variety of Northern Irelands leading food processors to Loughry Campus for the one day course. Leona said, “the College is pleased with industry response and candidate feedback. We are especially delighted with the value candidates place on having an opportunity to discuss changes to CODEX and the implications it has for HACCP”.

Ruth Devlin, Head of Technical with Avondale Foods Ltd. And former CAFRE food graduate agreed, stating “we found it beneficial to attend the HACCP Update (Level 4) to discuss recent legislation changes and to maintain HACCP awareness. Attending the in-person course provided a chance to network with those responsible for HACCP in other food businesses and to learn from shared experiences”.

