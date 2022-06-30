Changes to health provision in Bassetlaw

From July 1, NHS Bassetlaw CCG – which currently commissions and funds hospital and community NHS services in the district – will cease to exist. Responsibility for commissioning those services will now be transferred to the new Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

The ICB will sit within the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System (ICS) which brings together providers and commissioners of NHS and care services across the county, including Bassetlaw.

Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership, a collaborative of organisations from across the district, will become the local driving force ensuring people in Bassetlaw receive appropriate health and wellbeing support to meet their needs.

Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership Director, Victoria McGregor-Riley said: “This positive change for Bassetlaw is about shaping the health and wellbeing agenda to tackle some of the most pressing issues people are facing right here where we live.

“Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership involves community service providers, local authorities, primary care, local hospital providers and the voluntary and community sector, all working together more closely to address key issues which impact on health inequalities. By working in a more integrated way we can better address key priorities such as supporting people in our community with mental health problems, helping the most vulnerable members of our community to access services and enabling everyone in Bassetlaw to be healthier for longer.”

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB, said: “Following the boundary changes announced by the government in 2021, we formally welcome Bassetlaw into the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System from 1 July 2022.

“We have worked with our partners in Bassetlaw for many years and this change will enable us to build on those solid foundations and focus on what is working well to make real positive changes to enable each and every citizen to enjoy their best possible health and wellbeing.”

Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership brings together Bassetlaw District Council, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Healthwatch Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service (BCVS), Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and the district’s three main GP groups (called Primary Care Networks).

Victoria McGregor-Riley added: “It is important to note there will be no change for patients in Bassetlaw who require hospital treatment at Bassetlaw or Doncaster Hospitals, or for those who need to receive specialist care elsewhere, for example in Sheffield. What we will be aiming to do is work more collaboratively to support patients to receive effective, seamless care whenever they need health and care services.”