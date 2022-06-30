Councillors write to Prime Minister about the Gigafactory – Coventry City Council

Dear Prime Minister,





Across Coventry and Warwickshire, we were delighted to hear you confirm your support for the West Midlands Gigafactory project at Prime Minister’s Questions on 22nd June.





Your support is timely, given the recent publication of the Faraday Institution’s annual report which now estimates the UK will need as many as 10 gigafactories to meet demand by 2040.





It is now more critical than ever that the Government works with local partners to accelerate the West Midlands Gigafactory project so it can be operational by 2025, contributing to the UK’s domestic need for battery supply – both for electric vehicles and other uses.





At 60Gwh, the West Midlands Gigafactory would be the largest in the UK and could create 6,000 skilled jobs directly as well as tens of thousands more in the supply chain.





In your response to Colleen Fletcher MP, in the House of Commons, you stated that you ‘actively support UK gigafactories because…they can be of huge advantage to the UK economy.’





You also stated that ‘we are working with the authorities in the West Midlands, in Coventry, to make sure that we also get a successful result there.’





Further to your statement, we would like to convene a meeting with you and your team as soon as possible, to both suggest and understand the practical and positive interventions the Government could make – alongside local partners – to help accelerate the project.





We would also like to invite you to visit Coventry and Warwickshire, to understand our world-leading capability in battery development and view the West Midlands Gigafactory site as soon as your diary allows.





We look forward to your response.





Yours Sincerely,





Cllr George Duggins





Leader of Coventry City Council





Cllr Jim O’Boyle





Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change.