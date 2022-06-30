For the record – Lulu is coming to Runcorn!

From Shout to James Bond, Lulu is a bona fide British music legend and she will be coming to The Brindley Theatre on May 25 next year.

On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she’ll be touring the UK for the first time since Autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date, For the Record.

For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

The tour starts in April 2023 at Eastleigh Thornden Hall before visiting Scotland, Wales and all corners of England with 31 dates in Spring. It will resume in Scotland in October for a further 30 dates, ending in Cheltenham in November.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout, from her relationship with David Bowie to the wonder of Relight My Fire, her Number One with Take That. There’ll be exclusive photography and video footage as well as incredible songs from a pop icon, whose star continues to burn bright.

Tickets for The Brindley show go on general sale at 10am on Friday 1 July at www.thebrindley.org.uk or call 0151 907 8360