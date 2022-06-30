Hackney recognises Armed Forces Day with flag raising ceremony

Hackney Council raised the Armed Forces Day flag over Town Hall in honour of the brave and committed men and women in the British Armed Forces community, on Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 25).

Addressing an Armed Forces Day static parade, comprising members of Hackney’s Salvation Army, London Cadets, RAF Air Cadets, Sea Cadets and the Hackney Memorable Order of Tin Hats, Stephen Howlett CBE, Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Hackney, and Cllr Humaira Garasia, the Speaker of Hackney, expressed the borough’s support for the currently serving troops, as well as service families, veterans and cadets, who defend the UK and its interests, promote peace, deliver aid, provide security and fight terrorism.

The flag-raising ceremony and the playing of a lone bugler was followed by a presentation of certificates to select Hackney troops and cadets in recognition of their exceptional service.