Have your say on shaping the future of Bournemouth



Posted on Friday 15th September 2017

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to have their say on how Bournemouth accommodates future development across the town.

Today (15 September) the Council is launching a review of the current Local Plan, a key policy document which sets out the long-term vision for Bournemouth by considering what development is required, where it should be located and what it will look like.

As part of this first stage of the review the Council is asking residents and businesses to comment on a range of issues, including the future location of residential development and employment sites, and the necessary infrastructure to support these, as well as the future of the greenbelt. As part of the consultation the Council is also asking for suggestions on potential development sites in the town.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member Planning and Environment, said; “The Local Plan plays an important role in facilitating the development of new homes and creating more jobs for the future, whilst protecting the environment and heritage of the area.

“It’s important we strike the right balance between meeting these needs whilst also maintaining the quality of life and environment that makes this area so attractive to live, work and visit.

“We would encourage residents and businesses to get involved now and have their say so that they can help shape the future of Bournemouth.”

Mark Axford, Planning Policy Manager, said; “It is clear that significant development pressures need to be planned for in particular housing growth will be required to satisfy government targets. It is important we have the views of stakeholders as we develop the new Local Plan.

“At this stage, we are particularly keen to know what people think the key issues are that need addressing and to hear of potential development sites. The information we collect during this consultation will inform the next stage of the process which will include options for development.”

The Council plans to publish the options for growth next year which will be subject to public consultation. A new Local Plan is expected to be adopted in 2019 following further consultation.

The consultation for the first stage of the Local Plan review will run for 8 weeks. For more information and to have your say visit www.bournemouth.gov.uk/BLPReg18