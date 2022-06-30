Long distance coach services ready to relocate in Exeter

Long distance coach services are all set to run to and from a new city centre location.

From Friday (1 July) services will relocate from Stand 31 in Sidwell Street to a new stand at Stover Court, Bampfylde Street. The new stand will be known as Stand 34.

It will serve as a pick-up and drop-off location for passengers travelling on National Express, MegaBus and Flixbus.

The new stand is near the new Exeter Bus Station, which opened in the city last year.

It is well served by local facilities, including a café opposite, and passengers can also access facilities at the new Exeter Bus Station.

Long distance coach services temporarily relocated to Sidwell Street in 2018 to allow for the redevelopment of the old bus station site.