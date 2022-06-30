NEW JOBS AVAILABLE TO APPLY FOR NOW

The Sandwell Family of Colleges is investing in the local workforce as we announce a number of brand new vacancies which are now open for applications.

The opportunities span all three of our campuses – Central Campus and Central St Michael’s Sixth Form Centre in West Bromwich, and Cadbury Sixth Form College in Kings Norton – in a range of departments, including teaching, administrative and business support roles.

Each campus offers a positive and inclusive working environment to ensure that every employee can excel and develop within their role.

Graham Pennington, Principal of Sandwell College, said: “We’re delighted to announce a number of brand new vacancies across our family of colleges. This is an exciting opportunity to join the largest provider of 16-19 study programmes in the West Midlands, with the chance to support learners across the region in their journey towards higher education, apprenticeships or employment.

“As an employer, we are well regarded within the sector for supporting our workforce and investing in our people. As part of this, and as my personal commitment to staff to support them through the current cost of living crisis, we are proud to be offering all staff a five per cent wage increase from August this year, which means we now offer the highest pay for staff of any college in the UK.

“Over the next few years we will also be investing more than £30 million in our facilities – creating outstanding learning spaces which offer cutting edge technology and best-in-class design for sustainability and wellbeing. This is an exciting time to be joining us, with each campus offering unique opportunities for applicants looking for their next challenge.”

The Sandwell Family of Colleges offers an impressive employee benefits package, which is designed to help support the growth and development of every employee, inspiring them to meet their full potential.

This includes:

Training days and talent schemes to encourage career progression

Awards, events and celebration fairs to recognise individual achievements

A broad range of health and wellbeing support available at all times

Cycle to Work scheme

Use of college gym facilities

Generous pension scheme

Excellent annual leave entitlements

If you’re looking for a new and well-rewarded challenge we’d invite you to visit our vacancies page and apply now.