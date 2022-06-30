New road surface fit for a Queen

Crews will be resurfacing Royal Well Road, Cheltenham overnight next week as part of the county council’s further £100 million investment into Gloucestershire’s roads.

Royal Well Road will be closed overnight from Monday 4 July to Thursday 7 July.

To help keep disruption to a minimum, work will take place between 7pm – 7am (excluding Saturday and Sunday nights).

Your highways crews will complete vital resurfacing works along the 1,539 square metres stretch of road with 181 tonnes of material.

Cllr Dom Morris, cabinet member for highways, said: “As part of our further £100 million promise, we are continuing to invest in our local roads to ensure we keep our county moving. Resurfacing Royal Well Road in Cheltenham means motorists will benefit from improved driving conditions into the future.

“As this is a popular road, we’re making the improvements at night time so that any disruption can be kept to a minimum. I’d like to thank local residents and road users for their patience.”

Keep up to date with resurfacing information by following @GlosRoads on Twitter.