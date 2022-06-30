Opera North aims to inspire Eden Audiences

Join members of the Chorus of Opera North as they take you on a promenade through the hottest season of the year with music ranging from Monteverdi and Fauré to Gershwin and Cole Porter, plus some songs inspired by home – wherever that may be.

Featuring solos, duets and trios as well as full choral arrangements of some popular and renowned songs, the concert showcases the diversity of talent from within the ensemble of singers that come together to become the Chorus of Opera North.

Two Eden performances, in Penrith Town Hall at 7pm on Friday 15 July and in The Hive at Nenthead at 6.30pm on Saturday 16 July, are ticketed on a Pay What You Decide basis, which means the audience don’t have to pay until after they have seen the show.

Pay What You Decide not only allows people to pay what they can afford, rather than a fixed ticket price, but also removes the financial risk of buying a ticket for a show in advance without knowing whether they are going to enjoy it or not.

Tickets are available to book in advance as usual, but there is no obligation for customers to pay until after they have seen the show.

Both performances are supported by Eden District Council and tickets can be booked online at:

https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/event/summertime-with-opera-north/ or by calling 01768 353954 for Penrith Town Hall, or 01434 408040 for The Hive at Nenthead (https://hivenenthead.co.uk).

