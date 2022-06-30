The Brindley Gallery re-opens | HBC newsroom

The Brindley Theatre Gallery in Runcorn has re-opened after a hiatus of almost two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The popular exhibition space at the award-winning venue has hosted exhibitions by national and International artists, but currently focuses on local artists.

The current exhibition is by artist Doug Kewley. Doug says: “I am happy to present my paintings to you and hope that you enjoy them. I love to paint, mostly oils in the past, but now watercolours which are best for our beautiful countryside. My limited edition prints of Runcorn and Liverpool have been popular and I thank all customers for their custom.

“After a few TV appearances I was commissioned by celebrities, and I also supported charities. In 2004 I was awarded the MBPS (Member British Paintings Society) by the Fine Arts Guild. At 81 my love for painting goes on. My thanks to the Brindley Theatre for their support.”

The Brindley gallery is free to visit and is open 10am – 5pm Monday to Friday (except Bank Holidays). Many people combine a visit to the popular Brindley Terrace Café.

For more information on the Brindley Gallery, Café and all events, visit: www.thebrindley.org.uk